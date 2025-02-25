Leigh 23-year-old admits to child neglect
Ciaran Laurie, 23, of Burns Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Barrow-in-Furness magistrates to plead guilty to the abandonment of a girl aged under 16 and so causing unnecessary suffering while in Bowness-on-Windermere between February 21 and 22 last year.
He also confessed to vandalising a television, ornament and furniture belonging to a named man and worth £408 on the same occasion.
Laurie was given an eight-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
The court said that a custodial sentence was warranted because of the nature of the offences, the risk of harm to a vulnerable child and "drug and drink-fuelled offending" although the bench conceded that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
Laurie was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay back the full amount for the property he damaged.