A Wigan borough man has admitted to charges of child neglect and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Laurie, 23, of Burns Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Barrow-in-Furness magistrates to plead guilty to the abandonment of a girl aged under 16 and so causing unnecessary suffering while in Bowness-on-Windermere between February 21 and 22 last year.

He also confessed to vandalising a television, ornament and furniture belonging to a named man and worth £408 on the same occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurie was given an eight-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

Barrow-in-Furness Magistrates' Court

The court said that a custodial sentence was warranted because of the nature of the offences, the risk of harm to a vulnerable child and "drug and drink-fuelled offending" although the bench conceded that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Laurie was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay back the full amount for the property he damaged.