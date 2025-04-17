Leigh 40-year-old spared jail for headbutting woman and harassing another
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Headbutting and sending threatening messages to one woman and harassing another have earned a Leigh man a suspended prison sentence.
Sean McKenna, 40, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named woman in March and sending menacing messages in both December and April; and also to harassing without violence another named female between March 27 and April 26.
He was given an eight-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
A restraining order prevents any contact with the first victim until October next year.