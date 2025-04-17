Leigh 40-year-old spared jail for headbutting woman and harassing another

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Headbutting and sending threatening messages to one woman and harassing another have earned a Leigh man a suspended prison sentence.

Sean McKenna, 40, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named woman in March and sending menacing messages in both December and April; and also to harassing without violence another named female between March 27 and April 26.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

A restraining order prevents any contact with the first victim until October next year.

