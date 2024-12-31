Leigh child sex offender admits to new offences

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
A convicted Wigan borough sex offender has been found guilty of making indecent images of children and multiple breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

Michael Marshall, 35, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to making one indecent image of a child which falls into the middle legal category of seriousness - B - and one of making a category C image, both between June 2019 and January 2021.

He then pleaded guilty to SHPO breaches by failing to disclose ownership of a hard drive, mobile phone, tablet and memory card on or before January 23 2022.

Marshall was given unconditional bail pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court on January 22.

The hearing was told that a judge at Bolton had imposed the order in September 2020.

