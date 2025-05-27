A Leigh man has been accused of stealing more than £2,700 worth of booze during two supermarket trips in other parts of the country.

Andrei Popescu, 33, of Glover Court, Leigh, stood before Nottinghamshire magistrates to face two charges of theft: one of £933 worth of alcohol from a Sainsbury's in Wakefield, West Yorkshire on December 17, and another of snatching £1,800 worth of liquor from another Sainsbury's outlet in the Rhodesia area of Nottingham on March 3.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial at the same court on October 31.