A Wigan borough man accused of throttling a woman and making a menacing phone call has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Declan West, 30, of Wigan Road in Leigh, had appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling a named female and sending a threatening message, both on January 1.

But on the eve of his trial at Bolton Crown Court he was informed that the Crown Prosecution Service had withdrawn the charges due to lack of evidence and that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing.