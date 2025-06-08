Leigh man 'shot at partner and threatened suicide during abusive relationship', court hears

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Leigh man shot at his partner and threatened to kill himself during an abusive relationship, a court heard.

Jason Wilkinson, 41, of Chaucer Grove, appeared before Bolton magistrates accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between March 30 and May 15 this year.

The charge alleges that he "limited her daily activities by refusing to let her leave the property or to use the bathroom in private, verbally abused her, accused her of being unfaithful, threatened to shoot himself and shot in her direction with a gun."

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on May 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jason Wilkinson will next be in court in NovemberJason Wilkinson will next be in court in November
Jason Wilkinson will next be in court in November

He has not yet entered a plea to the domestic abuse charge and the case was adjourned until November 27.

A hearing will then take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court, before which Wilkinson has been remanded on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice