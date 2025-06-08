A Leigh man shot at his partner and threatened to kill himself during an abusive relationship, a court heard.

Jason Wilkinson, 41, of Chaucer Grove, appeared before Bolton magistrates accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between March 30 and May 15 this year.

The charge alleges that he "limited her daily activities by refusing to let her leave the property or to use the bathroom in private, verbally abused her, accused her of being unfaithful, threatened to shoot himself and shot in her direction with a gun."

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on May 20.

He has not yet entered a plea to the domestic abuse charge and the case was adjourned until November 27.

A hearing will then take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court, before which Wilkinson has been remanded on unconditional bail.