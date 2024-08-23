Leigh schoolboy accused of vicious knife attack
A 15-year-old Wigan borough schoolboy has been accused of a brutal knife attack.
The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of wounding with intent a named male in Leigh, possession of a blade and possession of cannabis, all on August 14.
He has denied the assault and weapon charges but admitted the drug possession.
He was remanded into youth detention accommodation until appearing before the same court again today (August 23).