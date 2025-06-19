Leigh schoolboy admits to stalking and assaulting girl
A Leigh schoolboy has admitted to terrorising a girl and repeatedly attacking her.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to one charge of stalking a named female, causing fear of violence, and six of common assault against her between December and March. He had initially denied some of the assault charges.
The hearing was told that his course of conduct amounted to stalking and caused the girl to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her.
He was given a nine-month youth referral order and a four-week curfew.