Leigh schoolboy made child abuse films when aged just 12

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

A Leigh schoolboy has admitted to making dozens of films of child abuse when he was aged just 12.

The now 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to creating 48 images that fall into the most serious category of indecency - A - along with 19 category B images and 21 judged to be category C.

He also admitted to having a video of a sexual act between a human and dog.

All the offences took place between February 1 and 28 2023.

He received a nine-month referral to Wigan Youth Offender Panel.

