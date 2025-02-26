A Leigh schoolboy has admitted to making dozens of films of child abuse when he was aged just 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to creating 48 images that fall into the most serious category of indecency - A - along with 19 category B images and 21 judged to be category C.

He also admitted to having a video of a sexual act between a human and dog.

All the offences took place between February 1 and 28 2023.

He received a nine-month referral to Wigan Youth Offender Panel.