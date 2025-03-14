Leigh sex offender who made vile child abuse videos avoids jail

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
A convicted Wigan borough sex offender who made indecent images of children and committed multiple breaches of a sexual harm prevention order has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Michael Marshall, 35, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, had previouly stood before local justices to plead guilty to making one indecent image of a child which falls into the middle legal category of seriousness - B - and one of making a category C image, both between June 2019 and January 2021.

He then pleaded guilty to SHPO breaches by failing to disclose ownership of a hard drive, mobile phone, tablet and memory card on or before January 23 2022.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Marshall was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a 12-month mental health programme.

A new, 10-year SHPO was also imposed.

