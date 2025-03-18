A serial shoplifter target the same store near his home ELEVEN times in less than eight weeks, Wigan justices heard.

Ben Duffy, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, plundered more than £1,000 worth of goods, including confectionary, household items, orange juice, pet food and accessories, coffee and scented candles during his pilfering sprees at the One Stop Shop between January 11 and March 8 this year.

He pleaded to 11 counts of theft and was granted bail until May 19 while sentencing reports are prepared.

In the meanwhile he is barred from the One Stop Shop on Wigan Road, Leigh.