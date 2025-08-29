A man has been found guilty of murdering a former prison officer in a revenge killing outside a gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lenny Scott was targeted four years after reporting an illicit phone found at HMP Altcourse which exposed an inmate’s relationship with a female prison officer.

The dad of three was shot six times on February 8, 2024 after leaving a gym on Peel Road, Skelmersdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elias Morgan, 35, has today been convicted of planning and executing the shooting after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Elias Morgan killed father-of-three Lenny Scott in an "act of retaliation"

Co-accused Anthony Cleary, 29, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

The prosecution argued that Morgan was driven by a desire for revenge, after Mr Scott reported the phone in 2020, which contained evidence of Morgan’s illicit relationship with a prison officer.

Wendy Logan, deputy head of CPS North West’s complex casework unit, said: “Lenny Scott was a devoted father who had bravely upheld his duty when working as a prison officer by reporting an illicit phone he found in Elias Morgan’s cell in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lenny Scott died of gunshot wounds after an incident outside a gym in Skelmersdale

“He did so in the face of attempts at bribery and also threats and intimidation by Morgan – and his commitment to public service will not be forgotten.

“Morgan – driven by revenge and believing he was above the law – carried out a cold-blooded murder.

“We were determined to deliver justice and see Morgan brought to book for his evil crime – and our case set out in clear terms how he planned and carried out his callous act.

“Our thoughts remain with Lenny’s family – particularly his three young children – and all those who cared for him, as they deal with his loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scott found the mobile phone on March 26, 2020, during a search of Morgan’s cell.

Knowing it contained information about an affair he was having with a female prison officer, Morgan attempted to persuade Mr Scott not to submit the phone.

He offered Mr Scott £1,500 to get rid of the phone and when that did not succeed, he turned to threats, saying he would “bide his time, but that he would get him”.

Four years later, Morgan shot Mr Scott six times to his head and body before fleeing on an electric bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence presented by the prosecution showed Morgan scouted out the places he believed Mr Scott may be as he planned the murder.

On January 3, 2024, Morgan travelled with others to Mr Scott’s home, a gym in Speke previously used by Mr Scott and the gym on Peel Road.

As part of the planning, a van had been parked at the end of a cul-de-sac, a short distance from the gym.

Morgan travelled from Liverpool to Skelmersdale on the day of the murder in a Mercedes vehicle registered to his mother, leaving it a short distance from the van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After killing Mr Scott, he rode an electric motorbike along footpaths and across fields to avoid detection, loading it into the van that had been left there the day before.

Morgan, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, was arrested on February 22, 2024, made no comment during his police interview and went on to plead not guilty to murder, but was convicted by a jury.

Sentencing will take place on September 2.