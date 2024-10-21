Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man has been accused of dangerously driving a car around the streets of a Wigan township.

Brandon Foxcroft, 21, of George Street, Leigh, was brought before borough justices to face a charge of driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously around Platt Bridge, including Walthew Lane, Liverpool Road and Neville Street on October 5, having no insurance and failing to stop for police.

He is further charged with possession of cannabis on the same occasion.

Foxcroft will make a further appearance at the same court on October 23, before which he is on unconditional bail.