Man admits harassment and death threat charges
A Wigan borough 43-year-old threatened to kill a police officer and breached a restraining order by talking to a victim of his abuse.
John Foster, of Samuel Street in Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to harassing a named woman on May 6 whom he had been banned from contacting by the courts only in January and that on the same occasion he told the woman that he was going to kill a named officer.
Foster was remanded into custody until his sentencing on May 29.