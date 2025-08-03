A young Wigan man has admitted to putting people at risk by torching a flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamish Langdon, 20, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to recklessly endangering life through an arson attack on his own home at Marylebone Court, Marylebone Place, Wigan, on May 21 this year.

The hearing was told that the fire caused more than £13,000 in damages to the Wigan Council-owned property.

Langdon had initially denied the charge but then changed his plea.

His sentencing was delayed until October 3 for the preparation of reports.

Before then he has been remanded into custody.