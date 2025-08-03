Man admits to life-threatening Wigan arson attack
A young Wigan man has admitted to putting people at risk by torching a flat.
Hamish Langdon, 20, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to recklessly endangering life through an arson attack on his own home at Marylebone Court, Marylebone Place, Wigan, on May 21 this year.
The hearing was told that the fire caused more than £13,000 in damages to the Wigan Council-owned property.
Langdon had initially denied the charge but then changed his plea.
His sentencing was delayed until October 3 for the preparation of reports.
Before then he has been remanded into custody.