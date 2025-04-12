Man changes plea on Wigan strangulation charge
Robert Daniels, 46, of Blacon Point Road in Chester, had initially appeared before borough justices to deny a total of nine charges, all but one involving the same named female.
It was alleged that he assaulted her by beating and threatened to kill her last November 2, said that he would end her life again both on January 2 and 5, and on those occasions intentionally throttled her and also caused her actual bodily harm on that final occasion.
He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by the January 2 death threat and also by sending a text to a named male on January 5 telling him not to contact police.
But on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge he changed four of his pleas to guilty: one of intentional strangulation, one threat to kill and the actual bodily harm and assault by beating charges.
The other charges will now lie on file and Daniels returns to court on May 15 for sentence.