A Wigan 52-year-old has denied breaking into a school to steal its safe and £1,500 contents.

John Brown, of Lower Longshoot in Scholes, is accused of burgling Newfold Primary in Orrell on the night of February 22 and 23 last year to snatch the strong box and the cash inside.

It is further alleged that he also tried to burgle St James's RC Club nearby on the same night.

The case was sent by Manchester magistrates to Bolton Crown Court where has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Brown was granted conditional bail until a trial set for May 28 2026. A mention hearing, that he does not need to attend, will be held on August 5.