Man faces six charges of theft in shoplifting probe
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged with six counts of theft by police investigating incidents of shoplifting at two stores.
Items worth more than £400 were stolen from two shops in Skelmersdale, leading to police making numerous inquiries.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on Saturday as part of the investigation and now Michael Corkhill, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop.
He has been bailed and will appear at Preston Magistrates; Court next month.