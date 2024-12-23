Man faces six charges of theft in shoplifting probe

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT
A man has been charged with six counts of theft by police investigating incidents of shoplifting at two stores.

Items worth more than £400 were stolen from two shops in Skelmersdale, leading to police making numerous inquiries.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Saturday as part of the investigation and now Michael Corkhill, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He has been bailed and will appear at Preston Magistrates; Court next month.

