A man has been charged with six counts of theft by police investigating incidents of shoplifting at two stores.

Items worth more than £400 were stolen from two shops in Skelmersdale, leading to police making numerous inquiries.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Saturday as part of the investigation and now Michael Corkhill, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He has been bailed and will appear at Preston Magistrates; Court next month.