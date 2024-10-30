Man in court on attempted murder charge after stabbing in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Oct 2024, 07:54 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 14:57 BST
A man has appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder.

Abdullahi Tuani, 25, of Abbey Road, Astley, went before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

He was remanded in custody and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on December 4.

Emergency services were called at 5.15am on Monday to Tintern Avenue, Astley to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

A general view of Tintern Avenue in Astleyplaceholder image
A general view of Tintern Avenue in Astley

She was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

It is understood the pair knew each other and police are treating it as a domestic, isolated incident.

