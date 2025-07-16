A recently released criminal whom police now want to re-arrest could be in the Wigan area, they say.

Michael Tottingham, 20, of no fixed address but from the Bury area was released from jail last month but is now wanted on recall there for an alleged infringement of his licence.

And police in Bury says he is known to have links to both Rochdale and Wigan.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact us on 0161 856 8079 or 0161 856 9594.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.