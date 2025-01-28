Man who plundered helmets, meat and biscuits from shops learns his fate
A community order has been imposed on a Wigan borough man who stole items from three different shops.
Keith Gildart, 46, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to admit taking motorcycle helmets worth £299 from Jaws Motorcycles on November 13; £25 worth of food from Astley Asda on November 21 then returning six days later to snatch £40 worth of meat; and then £44 worth of biscuits from a Co-op store on December 4.
He was put on a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 15 days' worth of rehabilitation activities and to pay back the full value of everything he had taken.