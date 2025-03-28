Men admit selling vapes to Wigan under-18s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Serwan Hosseini, of Collingwood Way, Westhoughton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to selling an inhaling product, namely a Hayati Pro Max 4000+ vape to a person under-18 on August 13 last year and also to that product containing more than legally allowed amount of liquid.
He was fined and also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge, leaving him with a bill of £706.
His shop, the Royal Mini-Market on Elliott Street in Tyldesley, also entered guilty pleas to the same charges and faced the same penalty, meaning the punishment amounted to £1,412.
And Ayub Rasuly, formerly of Bryn Street, Ashton, and now of Bakery Garden, Leicester admitted to selling an SKE Crystal Bar disposable e-cigarette to a minor on the same date.
His bill came to £946.