Two Wigan vape shop owners have admitted to selling e-cigarettes to minors in Wigan.

Serwan Hosseini, of Collingwood Way, Westhoughton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to selling an inhaling product, namely a Hayati Pro Max 4000+ vape to a person under-18 on August 13 last year and also to that product containing more than legally allowed amount of liquid.

He was fined and also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge, leaving him with a bill of £706.

His shop, the Royal Mini-Market on Elliott Street in Tyldesley, also entered guilty pleas to the same charges and faced the same penalty, meaning the punishment amounted to £1,412.

And Ayub Rasuly, formerly of Bryn Street, Ashton, and now of Bakery Garden, Leicester admitted to selling an SKE Crystal Bar disposable e-cigarette to a minor on the same date.

His bill came to £946.