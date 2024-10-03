Men deny murdering Skelmersdale dad of three Lenny Scott
Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with gunning down Lenny Scott outside a gym.
The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8 this year, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.
Making a second appearance before a Preston Crown Court judge, the pair both pleaded not guilty to Mr Scott's murder.
They were further remanded into custody pending a case management hearing on November 19.
A trial date of January 14 2025 has been set.
A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is on bail pending further inquiries, as ar five other people arrested in connection with the inquiry.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1155 of February 9, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be given to the police online here.