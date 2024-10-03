Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have denied murdering a Skelmersdale dad of three and a trial date has been set for early in the new year.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with gunning down Lenny Scott outside a gym.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8 this year, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

Making a second appearance before a Preston Crown Court judge, the pair both pleaded not guilty to Mr Scott's murder.

Lenny Scott who died of gunshot wounds after an incident outside a gym in Skelmersdale

They were further remanded into custody pending a case management hearing on November 19.

A trial date of January 14 2025 has been set.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is on bail pending further inquiries, as ar five other people arrested in connection with the inquiry.

