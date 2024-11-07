Motorist drove dangerously round Wigan then dodged a breath test

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
An admission of dangerous driving has been made by a Wigan 36-year-old.

Dean Winstanley, of Wentworth Road, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously around Wallgate, The Saddle Junction, Tyrer Ave and Mesnes Avenue Worsley Mesnes, on September 16 and then failing to give a roadside breath test to police and so failing to provide a breath specimen.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 27.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice