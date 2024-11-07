Motorist drove dangerously round Wigan then dodged a breath test
An admission of dangerous driving has been made by a Wigan 36-year-old.
Dean Winstanley, of Wentworth Road, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously around Wallgate, The Saddle Junction, Tyrer Ave and Mesnes Avenue Worsley Mesnes, on September 16 and then failing to give a roadside breath test to police and so failing to provide a breath specimen.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 27.