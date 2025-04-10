Multiple assaults on police plus racism charge brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been accused of attacking three police officers.

Neil Thomas, 47, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of the assault by beating of three emergency workers - namely PCs White and Hempsall and DC Deakin on March 29 while in the execution of their duties.

He is further charged with causing racially or religiously-aggravated alarm or distress by writing.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice