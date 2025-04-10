Multiple assaults on police plus racism charge brought against Wigan man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been accused of attacking three police officers.
Neil Thomas, 47, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of the assault by beating of three emergency workers - namely PCs White and Hempsall and DC Deakin on March 29 while in the execution of their duties.
He is further charged with causing racially or religiously-aggravated alarm or distress by writing.