Multiple burglaries suspect refuses to appear in court
A trial date has been set for a man arrested in Wigan and charged with 25 offences - despite refusing to appear in court.
Evan Smethurst, 23, from Bolton, was detained by neighbourhood officers in Scholes on January 23 and has since been accused of numerous crimes including 14 burglaries and three vehicle thefts.
A hearing took place at Bolton Crown Court this week but Smethurst refused to attend.
A new case management hearing was fixed for March 31 and a provisional trial date scheduled for July 1, despite the defendant's not yet having entered any pleas.