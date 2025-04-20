Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Wigan man has been accused of multiple rapes.

Simba Pemhenai, 21, of no fixed address appeared before borough justices to face three charges of raping a female over 16 between January 31 and June 1 2024 and also to inflicting actual bodily harm on a woman during that same period.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

The attacks are alleged to have taken place in Preston and Pemhenai was remanded into custody until a further court appearance, this time before Preston magistrates.