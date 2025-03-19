A Wigan man has denied committing multiple rapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samson Aluko, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of individual assaults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also denied a charge of aggravated burglary connected to one of the rape charges in which it is alleged he was armed with a razor blade.

Samson Aluke was further remanded into custody after denying four rape charges

A trial date of June 23 this year had already been provisionally set for these charges.

Aluko has also previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of section 18 wounding - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He will face a separate trial for that charge on July 8.

Aluko was remanded into custody pending another case management hearing on April 23.