Multiple rapes and assaults trial dates for Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Two trial dates have been set for a Wigan 35-year-old facing multiple charges of rape and the most vicious types of assault.

Samson Aluko, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of individual rapes.

It is further alleged that he inflicted the most serious form of assault on a woman - section 18 wounding - along with aggravated burglary during which he said he was armed with a razor blade, on June 26, 2023.

Samson Aluko will be kept in prison until his next court appearance

He has denied the wounding charge but has yet to enter pleas for the rapes and aggravated burglary allegations.

However a June 23 date has been provisionally set for the start of a rape trial and July 8 for the wounding and aggravated burglary charges.

Until then he remains in custody.

