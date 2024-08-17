Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was rescued from a burning house in Wigan.

Emergency services were called to Dumbarton Green, in Beech Hill, at around 6.40am on Wednesday to reports of a man trapped because of a fire.

Three fire engines attended and a man in his 40s was rescued and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, police have now said he has since died.

Police inquiries are continuing after the fatal house fire on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and section 18 assault.

Det Ch Insp Nicola McCulloch, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

A general view of Dumbarton Green, in Beech Hill

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time we suspect this is an arson attack resulting in the tragic death of a man.

“Whilst we remain at the scene, speaking with residents and conducting extensive CCTV trawls, we need members of the public who may have been in the area of Dumbarton Green, or at the address, on Tuesday and Wednesday during the early morning to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to submit it to the police online.

Alternatively, call police on 0161 856 0110 or 101, quoting log 533 of August 14, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.