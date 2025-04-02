Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community punishment and further disqualification have been imposed on a borough man caught flouting a driving ban in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean McKenna, 42, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a road ban on December 14 when he was seen at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Swan Meadow Road.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

And he further pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a woman's car on February 4.

A 15-day Building Choices programme must be completed, along with 190 hours of unpaid work by McKenna who also can't now drive for another year.