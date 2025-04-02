New ban and unpaid work for Wigan motorist's driving disqualification breach
A community punishment and further disqualification have been imposed on a borough man caught flouting a driving ban in Wigan.
Sean McKenna, 42, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a road ban on December 14 when he was seen at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Swan Meadow Road.
He also admitted to driving without insurance.
And he further pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a woman's car on February 4.
A 15-day Building Choices programme must be completed, along with 190 hours of unpaid work by McKenna who also can't now drive for another year.