New closure order placed on trouble-hit Wigan flat
A Wigan flat that has been the focus of neighbour complaints and police call-outs has been hit with another closure order.
Borough magistrates granted the request for restrictions to be placed on 101 Greenhey in Orrell, after hearing that it was still a magnet for anti-social behaviour and alleged criminal activity.
A closure order was first imposed 12 months ago.
It means that only the residents of the property plus certain authorised parties, including the emergency services, can go there over the next three months.
Anyone who breaches the order can be prosecuted.