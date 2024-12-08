Sentencing of a Wigan 37-year-old for assault and harassment will take place in the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Rigby, also known as Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown had previously pleaded not guilty to stalking, causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and had yet to plead to strangulation and harassment charges.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he admitted to the harassment and assault by beating and the prosecution dropped the stalking and strangulation charges.

The sentence hearing will take place on January 15 when a decision will be taken on the ABH charge.