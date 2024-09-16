Nuisance driving on quad bike leads to man being jailed for nearly six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man spotted driving a quad bike in an anti-social manner is now behind bars after being recognised by police.

Iann Fenney, 31, was seen riding the vehicle on Northway, in Skelmersdale, on Wednesday, September 4 and tried to get away from police officers by going off-road and covering his face.

But they recognised him and he was later found, the bike was seized and cannabis was discovered at his home.

Fenney, of Parker Crescent, Ormskirk, was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

Quad biker rider Iann Fenney has been jailed for 24 weeks

He has now been jailed for 24 weeks and disqualified from driving for two years and 133 days.

Sgt Dave Butcher, from West Lancs neighbourhood policing team, said: “Off-road bike and quad nuisance is something that our local community has raised as a real issue. I hope that this sends out the message that we are listening and we are committed to working alongside our partners to tackle it.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about these types of vehicles being ridden inappropriately to let us know about it so that we can work to stop it.”