Nuisance driving on quad bike leads to man being jailed for nearly six months
Iann Fenney, 31, was seen riding the vehicle on Northway, in Skelmersdale, on Wednesday, September 4 and tried to get away from police officers by going off-road and covering his face.
But they recognised him and he was later found, the bike was seized and cannabis was discovered at his home.
Fenney, of Parker Crescent, Ormskirk, was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.
He has now been jailed for 24 weeks and disqualified from driving for two years and 133 days.
Sgt Dave Butcher, from West Lancs neighbourhood policing team, said: “Off-road bike and quad nuisance is something that our local community has raised as a real issue. I hope that this sends out the message that we are listening and we are committed to working alongside our partners to tackle it.