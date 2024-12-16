Offensive social media message: Wigan man faces big court bill
A Wigan man who posted a highly offensive message on social media has been hit with a big fine.
Simon Collier, 58, of Cashmore Drive, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to sending an electronic message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on July 1.
The hearing was told he had never been in trouble with the law before in his life and was deeply remorseful.
He was fined £920, must pay £384 to victim services and another £125 in court costs.