Out-of-date food and mice infestation claims against Leigh shop
The Uani Mini-Market on Leigh Road faces five charges in all regarding to food safety.
One alleges that on November 7 2023 inspectors found food in refrigerators and on the deli counter that were beyond their use-by or use-within dates.
The business is also accused of failing to ensure that food handlers were supervised or properly trained in food hygiene matters; and that it failed to keep the premises clean and in good repair, saying that there was evidence of mice activity in a first floor storeroom.
The mini-market is further charged with failing to comply with hygiene improvement notices on both December 6 2023 and February 14 2024.
At the request of the defence Manchester magistrates adjourned the case until April 17 when Wigan justices will take over.