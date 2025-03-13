A Leigh grocery store has been accused of a series of hygiene offences including selling out of date food and being home to vermin.

The Uani Mini-Market on Leigh Road faces five charges in all regarding to food safety.

One alleges that on November 7 2023 inspectors found food in refrigerators and on the deli counter that were beyond their use-by or use-within dates.

The business is also accused of failing to ensure that food handlers were supervised or properly trained in food hygiene matters; and that it failed to keep the premises clean and in good repair, saying that there was evidence of mice activity in a first floor storeroom.

Representatives of the Uani Mini-Market in Leigh appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates

The mini-market is further charged with failing to comply with hygiene improvement notices on both December 6 2023 and February 14 2024.

At the request of the defence Manchester magistrates adjourned the case until April 17 when Wigan justices will take over.