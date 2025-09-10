Pair in court charged with perverting the course of justice
A woman accused of perverting the course of justice will have her case heard in the crown court.
Shamilla Hilton, 24, of Lowther Drive, Leigh, is alleged to have interfered with a witness in a court case in Rochdale on February 6.
Magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on October 6 and she was remanded on conditional bail.
Michael Day, 28, of HMP Forest Bank, is accused of carrying out the same offence between February 6 and 9.
His case will be mentioned at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday.