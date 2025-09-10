A woman accused of perverting the course of justice will have her case heard in the crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shamilla Hilton, 24, of Lowther Drive, Leigh, is alleged to have interfered with a witness in a court case in Rochdale on February 6.

Magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on October 6 and she was remanded on conditional bail.

Michael Day, 28, of HMP Forest Bank, is accused of carrying out the same offence between February 6 and 9.

His case will be mentioned at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday.