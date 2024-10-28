Phone threat Wigan man's community sentence
A Wigan 30-year-old has been hit with a restraining order and community punishments for making a threatening phone call to a woman.
Liam Redford, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a single charge under the Malicious Communications Act in that he rang a named female and made a distressing threat against her on April 8 last year.
He had initially denied the allegation but then changed his plea.
Redford was put under supervision, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activity and will be the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim until at least April 2026.