Police hunt for Wigan hit and run smash suspect

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old Wigan woman accused of involvement in a hit and run road smash in which someone was hurt.

Tara Jones, 35, of Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with carelessly driving a Volkswagen Troc on April 30 on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, during which a collision took place resulting in an injury.

But after she failed to attend, police were charged by the bench with arresting her.

