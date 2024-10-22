Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old Wigan woman accused of involvement in a hit and run road smash in which someone was hurt.

Tara Jones, 35, of Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with carelessly driving a Volkswagen Troc on April 30 on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, during which a collision took place resulting in an injury.

But after she failed to attend, police were charged by the bench with arresting her.