Police hunt Wigan man wanted for serious assault

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing a serious assault charge.

Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had been due to attend Wigan Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 last year.

But when he failed to attend, justices ordered that police arrest him and bring him to court to face justice.