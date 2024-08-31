Police hunt Wigan man wanted for serious assault
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing a serious assault charge.
Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had been due to attend Wigan Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 last year.
But when he failed to attend, justices ordered that police arrest him and bring him to court to face justice.