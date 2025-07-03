Police are hunting a Wigan 36-year-old accused of series of motoring offences.

Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, had been due to appear before borough justice to face charges of carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year.

Kelly is also accused of failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.

But he did not turn up for his latest hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued by the bench.