Police stop 'erratic' driver and find he was nearly four times over the limit

An “erratic” motorist was almost four times over the drink-drive limit when stopped by police in Wigan, it has been revealed.

Police received several reports about a white Ford Transit van being driven on Monday and got to work locating it.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page said: “On Monday, October 28 at around 9.30am, officers responded to several reports of an erratic driver in a white Ford Transit van in the area of Ormskirk Road between Pemberton and Orrell. The same vehicle had also been seen being driven in similar circumstances in the preceding days.

"With the assistance of the vehicles owners we were able to track the live movements of the van and located both it and the driver.

Police doing road side breathalyser test

"A 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol after blowing almost four times over the legal limit. This male will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court in December charged with the same offence.”