A 20-week prison sentence was imposed on a Wigan thief who targeted stores in Bolton.

Adrian Whitty, 36, of Atherton Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to twice stealing six bottles from Westhoughton's Sainsbury's store on November 30 and December and to stealing packs of meat from a Tesco Express in the same town on December 1.

He also admitted to the common assault of David Meredith on the most recent of those days.

As well as his prison term, Whitty must also pay £200 in compensation.

There was no order of costs, though, the court hearing that the defendant was of limited means.