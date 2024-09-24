Prison sentence for Wigan borough man caught carrying steak knife
A man has been jailed for four months after he was found with a knife.
Baron Asega, 25, of Prescott Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to carrying a steak knife on Chadwick Street, Leigh, on August 7.
Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for four months and ordered him to pay a £154 surcharge.
The knife will be destroyed.