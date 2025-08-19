Racial abuse and broken bottle threat land Wigan man behind bars

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Jailed: Josh Andrusjakplaceholder image
Jailed: Josh Andrusjak
A jail sentence has been imposed on a homeless 29-year-old who hurled racial abuse and threatened a man with a broken bottle in Wigan town centre.

Josh Andrusjak, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to racially-aggravated harassment causing fear or distress, using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a named male and possessing an offensive weapon.

All the crimes were committed on August 7.

He was given an eight-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay a £180 fine.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice