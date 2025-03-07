A Wigan man has denied harges of rape and violence.

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before a Bolton judge to plead not guilty to two counts of rape against a woman between January 6 and 14 this year.

He also denied controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage by smashing windows, intentional strangulation and actual bodily harm.

All these offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7 last year and January 23.

He was further remanded into custody until a trial starts on July 21 this year.