The trial of a former Wigan Warriors star for a series of crimes including rape and violence has been axed and rescheduled for next year.

A jury was two days into hearing evidence in the case of Gareth Hock at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court when it was announced that the presiding judge had been taken ill.

Another judge told them that he would not be recovered in time for the trial to resume the hearings so they were going to be discharged so they could serve on other juries at the court.

A new trial is now scheduled to take place in May next year.

Hock, who also played for Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions, is charged with a total of 10 offences including rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

The 41-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a further pre-trial hearing next month.

Three weeks had been set aside for the trial