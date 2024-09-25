Rehab for Wigan man who smashed house and vehicle windows
A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan man who went on a wrecking spree.
Michael Gallagher, 41, of The Lawns, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to smashing numerous windows belonging to Andrew Carter on Liverpool Road, Hindley, and to putting through the windscreen of a nearby Ford Transit van - all on July 9 this year.
The bench ordered him to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £100 in compensation.