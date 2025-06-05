Restraining order for Wigan man who sent menacing phone calls

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

A community punishment has been imposed on a Wigan 36-year-old who made menacing phone calls to a woman in Oldham.

Daniel Cummins, of Darlington Street East, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to two counts of sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages to a named female on March 13 and to being found in possession of cannabis when police came to arrest him six days later.

A 26-day community order was imposed on him including the completion of 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

The drugs were forfeited for destruction and a restraining order was imposed which prevents any contact with the victim for the next two years.

News you can trust since 1853
