A Wigan father-to-be who hurled missiles at police during the Southport riot has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sentencing Michael Oakes to 28 months behind bars, a judge told him that he had been involved in an incident which caused “serious fear, distress and disruption and the impact on a community, which was already reeling, which was significant.”

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Oakes was among a 1,000-strong mob involved in a violent disorder in Southport on the evening of July 30 last year, the day after three children were brutally murdered by Axel Rudakubana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Mark Ainsworth said that while people came to the town for a vigil in memory of the victims, others arrived feeling different emotions, including Oakes.

Behind bars: Southport rioter Michael Oakes from Whitley

He pointed out that the police officers deployed to the town centre near the mosque were not protected by riot gear, were particularly vulnerable and that 50 of them were injured.

CCV footage of the disturbance was played to the court showing the actions of 29-year-old Oakes who had been drinking, which involved him “throwing missiles at the police and you can be seen searching on the ground for other missiles to throw.

“At one point you tried to break up a piece of paving slab no doubt to use it as a missile,” said Recorder Ainsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakes, of May Tree Drive in Whitley, pleaded guilty to a single charge of violent disorder.

Prosecuting, Cheryl Mottram, said Oakes, who was seen with a bottle in his hand and was unsteady on his feet after drinking, hurled at least three objects towards police officers.

The court heard that he has previous convictions including battery, theft, criminal damage, drugs and was consistently non-compliant with court orders.

Oliver Saddlington, defending, said Oakes was realistic about the sentence he would receive. His partner is expecting their first child in August and he has been engaging with drugs services to reduce his dependency on substances.

“He has been living with his grandmother, taking care of her. There is another side to him and there is room in his life for compassion for others. Unfortunately it was not visible that day.”